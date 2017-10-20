President Trump signs Senator Rob Portman's bipartisan legislation for young children

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Tim Kaine (D-VA), the former Vice Presidential candidate who ran with Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee, announced that President Donald Trump signed their bipartisan Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act into law.

The law reauthorizes current research and improve public health programs for early detection, diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss in newborns, infants and young children.



"I'm happy to see the Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act has been signed into law. It will improve the way we can detect, diagnose, and address hearing loss in kids. I also want to thank Senator Portman for his work with me on this bipartisan bill that will make a difference in Virginia, Ohio, and across the country," said Kaine.

"Early hearing detection is critical because children with hearing loss often fall behind their peers in speech development, cognitive skills, and social skills. This measure represents an important step towards improving early hearing detection and intervention for newborns, infants, and young children, and I'm pleased that President Trump has signed this legislation into law," said Portman.

Specifically, this bill expands early hearing detection and intervention programs to include young children, improves access to appropriate follow-up and intervention services when hearing loss is identified and clarifies the roles of the Centers for Disease Control and the Health Resources and Services Administration. Specifically, this legislation:



· Authorizes development of programs for hearing screening of newborns, infants, and young children;

· Authorizes prompt evaluation and diagnosis of children referred from screening programs;

· Provides for educational, audiological, and medical interventions for children confirmed to be deaf or hard-of-hearing;

· Allows education and medical models to ensure that newborns, infants, and young children who are identified through hearing screening receive follow up by qualified early intervention providers, qualified health care providers or pediatric medical homes; and

· Continues research and development for early hearing detection and intervention, including development of technologies and clinical studies of screening methods.

