Sunny and mild conditions continue to end the week

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Friday features nothing but sunshine and mild temps as highs reach the low 70s once again!

Friday should be mainly clear with the exception of a few clouds; still a great night to watch the Orionid meteor shower!

The weekend will continue with the mild conditions as highs reach the upper 70s Sunday. 

Rain won't move in until late Monday Evening but then stick with us through early Thursday. 

Cooler air will also move in with the rain; highs are expected to be in the 50s through the weekend and into next weekend! 

