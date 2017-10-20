Ohio woman gets prison for death of toddler she babysat

An upcoming memoir from Sen. John McCain has taken on new meaning since he first agreed to write it.More >>
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dipped slightly in September from the previous month and remains higher than the U.S. rate, which fell in September.More >>
U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Tim Kaine (D-VA), the former Vice Presidential candidate who ran with Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee, announced that President Donald Trump signed their bipartisan Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act into law.More >>
Valley CongressmanTim Ryan (OH-13), along with other representatives Annie Kuster, Evan Jenkins and Jim Cooper, introduced bipartisan legislation to improve the ability of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to pursue bad actors for distribution of prescription opioids.More >>
Senator Sherrod Brown presented his bills on tax reform to President Donald Trump and discussed NAFTA.More >>
One person is dead after a rollover crash involving a semi and another vehicle Thursday night.More >>
A sheriff's office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.More >>
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of a toddler to whom she gave the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and left alone to shop and to meet a friend at the movies.More >>
Philadelphia police were investigating two separate shootings that left one teen dead and another critically wounded.More >>
A man who was turned down by Penn State for rental space to hold an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer is suing the university.More >>
Police say an elementary school teacher was hit in the face with a brick and dragged from her car in Pittsburgh after a dispute with the parents of one of her students.More >>
Police have filed new and unrelated rape charges against the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead earlier this month in her off-campus home.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in a southern Ohio city.More >>
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at a southwest Ohio elementary school.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court is throwing out an element of the state's business loss carry-over tax deduction, a case with implications for the state's finances.More >>
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >>
