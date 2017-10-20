John McCain memoir, 'The Restless Wave,' coming in April

Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the SenateMore >>
Orange is the new white? Wine with an amber hue and earthy flavor creates buzz among drinkersMore >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the Republican candidate for governor is treating President Donald Trump like he has a "communicable disease."More >>
The Trump administration has no answers to key questions nearly two weeks after an ambush in Niger killed four U.S. soldiersMore >>
A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up toy light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the stateMore >>
An upcoming memoir from Sen. John McCain has taken on new meaning since he first agreed to write it.More >>
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dipped slightly in September from the previous month and remains higher than the U.S. rate, which fell in September.More >>
U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Tim Kaine (D-VA), the former Vice Presidential candidate who ran with Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee, announced that President Donald Trump signed their bipartisan Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act into law.More >>
Valley CongressmanTim Ryan (OH-13), along with other representatives Annie Kuster, Evan Jenkins and Jim Cooper, introduced bipartisan legislation to improve the ability of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to pursue bad actors for distribution of prescription opioids.More >>
Senator Sherrod Brown presented his bills on tax reform to President Donald Trump and discussed NAFTA.More >>
One person is dead after a rollover crash involving a semi and another vehicle Thursday night.More >>
