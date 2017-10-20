Feed Our Valley: Giant Eagle donates to local food bank

The fight against hunger in the Mahoning Valley is getting a boost from the Giant Eagle Foundation.

The Foundation awarded Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley $10,000 to help feed families in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.

“We are grateful to The Giant Eagle Foundation for this very generous gift and their continued support of our mission,” said Michael Iberis, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank. “In addition to this gift, Giant Eagle donates much-needed food from their stores and raises funds and collects food through campaigns like Harvest for Hunger.”

The food bank provides food to those in need in the tri-county area through 148 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations, which include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women, and after-school programs.

Feed Our Valley is entering its 11th year in the Valley as a collaborative effort to bring awareness to the hunger epidemic in Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull, and Mercer Counties.