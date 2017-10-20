The Vindicator: Youngstown mayoral candidates interviews - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The Vindicator: Youngstown mayoral candidates interviews

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

With just a few weeks until the November election, the race for Youngstown mayor is once again at the top of the city's mind. 

In a special series, Vindy.com sat down with the four candidates for mayor: Democrat Jamael Tito Brown, and independent candidates Sean McKinney, Janet Tarpley, and Cecil Monroe. 

