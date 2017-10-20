HazMat, fire crews called to deadly Interstate 80 crash in Trumbull County

Emergency crews are investigating a crash on the Ohio Turnpike near Braceville Township.

According to Trumbull County Dispatchers crews were called out shortly after 1 p.m. for reports of a serious accident that may have involved two tractor trailers.

Officials from the Ohio State Highway Patrol say that several lanes of Interstate 80 are closed in Braceville, just past State Route 5.

Dispatchers say that at least one person is confirmed to have died as a result of the crash. It is still unknown if there are other injuries.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Trumbull County HazMat crews were called out to the scene as well for a large amount of fuel that spilled as a result of the crash. In addition, dispatchers say special response crews from the nearby airbase have been called in to assist.

At this time, it is not known how many people are injured, or what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.