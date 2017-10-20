Semi driver killed in crash on I-80 crash in Trumbull County identified

State troopers have identified the man who was killed in a crash involving two semi-tractor trailers on Interstate 80 in Braceville Township in Trumbull County.

Troopers said 51-year-old Mathew Bishop of Springville, Utah, was found dead at the scene.

Crews were called out just after 1 p.m. Friday for the crash, where a Freightliner semi pulling a dump trailer, driven by 67-year-old Eugene Bell of Cleveland, was rear ended by another semi, driven by Bishop, pulling a flatbed trailer with three conversion vans, according to a press release.

Troopers said Bishop was driving at a slow speed while pulling into the roadway, which caused Bell to brake.

Trumbull County HazMat crews were also called out to the scene for a large amount of fuel that spilled as a result of the crash.

In addition, dispatchers said special response crews from the nearby airbase were called to assist.

Troopers on the scene told 21 News that Bishop failed to stop quickly enough in a construction zone, which resulted in him slamming into the back of Bell's semi.

The press release does not say if Bell was injured.