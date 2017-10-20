Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 10/20/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 10/20/17



Week #9

Austintown Fitch 0 Boardman 0 | 7pm

Brookfield 0 Campbell 0 | 7pm

Canfield 0 Howland 0 | 7pm

Champion 0 Lakeview 9 | 1st

East Liverpool 0 Weir WV 0 | 7pm

East Palestine 6 Lisbon 0 | 1st

Farrell 0 Cochranton 0 | 7pm

Girard 13 LaBrae 0 | 1st

Grand Valley 12 Mathews 0 | 1st

Indian Creek 7 Crestview 6 | 2nd

Jackson Milton 0 Mineral Ridge 6 | 1st

Marlington 7 West Branch 0 | 1st

Martins Ferry 7 Beaver Local 0 | 1st

Newton Falls 0 Liberty 6 | 1st

Niles 0 Jefferson 0 | 7pm

Poland 3 Hubbard 0 | 1st

Salem 0 Louisville 0 | 7pm

Sebring 0 Waterloo 0 | 7pm

Southern Local 6 Columbiana 0 | 2nd

South Range 0 St Clairsville 0 | 7:30pm

Springfield 7 Lowellville 0 | 1st

Struthers 19 Edgewood 0 | 1st

Union City 8 West Middlesex 0 | 1st

United 14 Toronto 6 | 1st

Ursuline 0 Cardinal Mooney 0 | 7:30pm

Valley Christian 0 Mogadore 14 | 1st

Warren Harding 14 East 14 | 1st

Warren JFK 0 Cleveland VASJ 0 | 7pm

Wellsville 0 Leetonia 0 | 7pm

Western Reserve 0 McDonald | 7pm

Windham 0 Chalker 0 | 7pm

