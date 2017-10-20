Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 10/20/17

High school football scores from Friday, October 20. 2017.More >>
High school football scores from Friday, October 20. 2017.More >>
Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell has been fined $57,735 by the NFL for two hits he made in the Steelers' win last Sunday over Kansas City.More >>
Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell has been fined $57,735 by the NFL for two hits he made in the Steelers' win last Sunday over Kansas City.More >>
The Boardman boys' golf team is in fourth place (318) tied with Lakota East and 31 shots off the lead after the first day of the Division I State Tournament.More >>
The Boardman boys' golf team is in fourth place (318) tied with Lakota East and 31 shots off the lead after the first day of the Division I State Tournament.More >>
Marisa Ricciardi of Poland and the Warren JFK doubles team of Kaytlin Marlatt and Lauren Kraker were eliminated at the state tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio.More >>
Marisa Ricciardi of Poland and the Warren JFK doubles team of Kaytlin Marlatt and Lauren Kraker were eliminated at the state tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio.More >>
When McDonald and Western Reserve meet in the "Battle of the Blue Devils" Friday night, not only are there league implications but also playoff hopes.More >>
When McDonald and Western Reserve meet in the "Battle of the Blue Devils" Friday night, not only are there league implications but also playoff hopes.More >>
High school volleyball and soccer scores from Thursday, May 19, 2017.More >>
High school volleyball and soccer scores from Thursday, May 19, 2017.More >>
WBCB, The Valley’s CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and Northern Iowa this Saturday, October 21, 2017.More >>
WBCB, The Valley’s CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and Northern Iowa this Saturday, October 21, 2017.More >>
Indians All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley had surgery to repair a right ankle injury that limited him in the playoffs.More >>
Indians All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley had surgery to repair a right ankle injury that limited him in the playoffs.More >>
After a week watching, Browns rookie DeShone Kizer is starting again.More >>
After a week watching, Browns rookie DeShone Kizer is starting again.More >>