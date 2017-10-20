Vienna air base reservists back from Puerto Rico

Members of the 910th Air Lift Wing at the Air Reserve Station in Vienna are continuing their relief support missions to Puerto Rico.

A C-130 aircraft and it's eight-man aircrew returned to Vienna Friday ending a 10-day relief mission to Puerto Rico.

The C-130 with its large cargo capacity is the ideal aircraft for transporting much-needed supplies to the storm-ravaged island.

The pilot, Captain Zachery Eberle, said they would load up at McDill Air Force Base in Florida. "We would go pick up some cargo and then take it into northwest Puerto Rico, offload it and fly back that same day," Eberle said.



Flying in, the crew could see the devastation to the island and realized how immediate the need was for the supplies they were carrying.



"On one of our missions they actually took our cargo off and had a helicopter running behind us and they were immediately on-loading cargo into it," said Eberle.



The crew brought in a total of more than 60,000 pounds of supplies during this latest mission.

One technical sergeant who has been involved in the relief effort to Puerto Rico took the opportunity to re-enlist in the Air Force Reserve right on the tarmac next to the C-130.

Sergeant Ken Hesser says missions like this are what make his service so rewarding, and he is ready to go back because Puerto Rico is still in desperate need.



"If people are thinking that they are ok now, they're very far from that," Hesser said.



Another C-130 crew from the 910th left for Puerto Rico Friday afternoon.