Jury visits Howland home of accused murderer Nasser Hamad

If you were in the area of State Route 46 in Howland Friday afternoon, you may have noticed a large police presence in front of the home of Nasser Hamad.

Hamad's, highly publicized, capital murder case is set to begin trial on Monday. But, first jurors were given a first-hand look at where the February shoot-out unfolded.

Howland police, sheriff deputies, and undercover officers stood watch of Nasser Hamad's home, the very place Hamad is accused of gunning down a van full of people as they allegedly tried to flee from the scene. Two people died and three others were injured.

A sign that once said, "Free Nasser", that had been outside the home for several months, was ordered by Judge Ronald Rice to be removed before the jury viewed the site.

Deputies also checked the property and home before jurors were brought to the scene by bus.

Attorney's on both sides of the case have been issued a gag order by the judge and therefore are not able to speak with media.

It's not clear what aspects of the scene jury members were asked by lawyers to note, but the home's close proximity to busy State Route 46 has been discussed in previous court documents.

The jury began their tour across the street from Hamad's home, viewing the property from nearby businesses. They were then escorted across State Route 46 and taken inside the house.

All the while, Hamad was close by. A photo captured by our print partner The Vindicator shows him in the back of a sheriff's cruiser.

Hamad has plead not guilty and has claimed self-defense.

