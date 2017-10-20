Judges tosses charge against pregnant woman who overdosed

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania judge has dismissed the most serious criminal charge against a woman who authorities say overdosed while pregnant.

The Butler County judge ruled Thursday that state law bars prosecutors from charging a pregnant woman with aggravated assault of her own unborn child.

Kasey Dischman still faces three other charges, including endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say her child was delivered by emergency C-section following the June 23 overdose and sustained lasting injuries.

Dischman remains jailed on $500,000 bail.

Her attorney says dismissing the charge sends a message that pregnant women will not be punished for seeking medical attention.

