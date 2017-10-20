Boardman police ask for help identifying thief

Boardman police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing more than $1,000 from two local car washes.

Police say they were called to Boardman Auto Spa on South Avenue last week.

A maintenance worker told police the suspect stole approximately $500 to $700 in $20 bills from a pay machine at the entrance to a wash bay.

According to police reports, the suspected inserted a $20 bill, which was folded on the sides and attached to fishing wire, into the machine and then would press the refund button, which would then give him a $20 bill.

Then, the suspect would retrieve his original $20 bill by pulling the fishing wire.

The maintenance worker explained to police why the bill was folded on the sides. He explained that there is a long rubber track on each side in the machine that guides the bill in, so having the bill folded allows the bill to be pulled out without being stopped by the rubber tracks.

The worker told police the suspect did the same thing at other car washes owned by the same company in Austintown, Andover and Geneva. Police said they learned he may also be active in Indiana and Illinois.

In July, the Splash N Shine on Youngstown Poland Road reported a similar theft.

A coin machine at the business was short $700.

Surveillance video shows a man continuously use a $20 bill to trigger a purchase, and then hit the refund button and use a long piece of plastic to get the change without losing the $20 bill.

The person who filed the police report told police there are teeth in the refund area of the machine that shred the bill, but placing the plastic over the keep kept the bill from shredding.

The suspect did this 35 times, getting 35 $5 bills from the machine.

Reports describe the suspect as a white male between the ages of 55 and 65, with balding dark hair, glasses and driving a blue Dodge Caravan.

If you have information about the suspect, please contact Boardman police at 330-726-4144.