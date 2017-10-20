Boardman boys 4th and Keffler 31st after day one of state golf

The Boardman boys' golf team is in fourth place (318) tied with Lakota East and 31 shots off the lead after the first day of the Division I State Tournament.

Cole Christman shot 76 and is tied for 12th in the individual competition. Cade Kreps and Brian Terlesky shot 80, while Bryan Kordupel shot 82 and Bobby Jonda 89.

In the girls' competition, Canfield's Hannah Keffler shot an 82 and is tied for 31st after day one.