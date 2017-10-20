Two held on $1 million bond for murder on Youngstown's West Side

Two suspects in the robbery and shooting death of a 22-year-old man on the city's West Side are being held on a $1 million bond each.

James Allen Perry Jr. and Jesse Stewart, both 19, were arrested in connection with the killing Wednesday night.

Police say Evan Amos was shot several times inside a house on South Lakeview Avenue at around 11:15 p.m.

Amos, an amateur boxer who trains in Youngstown, is believed to have been the target of a robbery.

A witness told police someone knocked on the door and shot the man when he answered it.

In a news release, Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn said evidence and statements given to police appear to show that Amos was killed when he resisted.

Both are charged with aggravated murder.