New tool helps investigate crimes involving card skimmers

The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced a new tool to help law enforcement investigate crimes involving credit card skimmers.

Through the use of new technology, the BCI Cyber Crimes Unit now has the ability to extract data from a majority of credit card skimmers, which criminals use to steal credit card or debit card information. The skimmers are often hidden on ATM and gas pump card readers.

In a recent case, BCI agents assisted an Ohio law enforcement agency in identifying more than 700 victims of a single skimmer device.

"With just a simple swipe of your credit or debit card, skimmers put your name, card number, and other data into the hands of identity thieves so that they can go on a shopping spree," said Attorney General DeWine. "Investigations to track down the source of a skimmer can be very complex, but by making this new tool available to local law enforcement, we hope to help authorities identify these cyber criminals before they have the chance to use the card information they've stolen."

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of a credit card skimmer include: