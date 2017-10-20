Columbiana veteran and volunteer honored for his service - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana veteran and volunteer honored for his service

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

 A World War II veteran and long time Auxiliary officer was honored for his years of raising the American flag at Columbiana football games.  97 year- old George Zohnd never misses a home game.

For more than 50 years he's been raising the flag at Firestone Stadium for the National Anthem.

The football coach and other faculty members honored him on the field before the game on Friday with a plaque. 

Zond said he had no idea he was going to be surprised. 

"I figured it was just my duty and I like football and I like Columbiana, so why not put it all together," said Zond. 
 
His family was all there to surprise him. 
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms