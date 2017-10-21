Cortland police investigating armed robbery at bank - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cortland police investigating armed robbery at bank

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
CORTLAND, Ohio -

Trumbull dispatchers tell 21 News an armed robbery was reported in Cortland Friday night.

Cortland police are investigating the incident, which happened at 8:38 p.m. 

The bank robbed was the Huntington Bank on South High St. 

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News as more information becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms