Giant Eagle recalls select chicken products

A division of Giant Eagle is recalling some Market District chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday that Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. is recalling approximately 701 pounds of heat-treated chicken products that are not fully cooked and not shelf stable.

Although the the government says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the recall is classified as having a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The following products packaged from Oct. 10-16, 2017 are subject to recall:

7-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT CHICKEN & VEGETABLE POT STICKERS,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 815712014975.

12-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT SESAME CHICKEN RAMEN NOODLES,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 815712014937.

12-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT CHICKEN & VEGETABLE FRIED RICE,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 81571201494.

12-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT SPICY THAI-STYLE CHICKEN WITH UDON NOODLES,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 815712014951.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-40211.”

The items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 19 when Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. received notification from a supplier that the broccoli used by the company was recalled due to Listeria concerns.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

People who purchased the products are being urged not to eat them, but throw them away or return them to the store.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Customer Care, at 1-800-553-2324, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time.