Saturday starts off sunny but a few clouds filter in throughout the day. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-70s!

Sunday goes from mostly to partly sunny but still stays dry.

The rain doesn't move in until later Monday Evening. Rain is likely the majority of Tuesday, but only expect scattered showers by Wednesday.

Cooler air moves in with the rain; highs will be in the 50s before highs rebound to the low 60s to start off the weekend.