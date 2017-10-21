Road closures for Youngstown Peace Race - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Road closures for Youngstown Peace Race

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown Peace Race will be underway Sunday morning from 7 a.m. until noon. 

The following roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to traffic during the race: 

  • High Drive
  • Chestnut Hill Drive
  • East Park Drive
  • Valley Drive
  • West Cohasset Drive
  • Bears Den Drive
  • West Drive
  • West Glacier Drive
  • Price Road
  • Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms