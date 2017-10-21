Revamping Rt. 422 in Warren could be on the horizon

A financial investment aimed at boosting Warren's economy focuses on projects that could include revamping run-down sections of the city.

Dennis Blank with the Fund for Warren's Future joined WFMJ Weekend Today to discuss plans in the works.

The group is gathering donations to pay for projects across the city with a goal of reaching $200,000. Blank says the fund is "close' to meeting that benchmark.

Prominent businessmen Sam Covelli, with Covelli Enterprises, and Anthony Payiavlas, with AVI Food Systems, both donated $50,000 dollars to the initiative, which matches the $50,000 earmarked by the city.

Among the 15 to 20 possible projects that have been discussed, Blank says one of the top priorities is to focus on revitalizing the Youngstown Road/Route 422 corridor.

"It is today, I think, inarguably one of the most dilapidated and frightening stretches of highway in the entire area. But in six months or so, six to eight months, it will be one of the nicest," he said.

Blank says the city has been creative in obtaining federal and state funding and expects to have roughly $4 million to put toward the overhaul of one of the main traffic arteries in town. He says this could be the jumping off point for encouraging future investment.

"It will be completely resurfaced, new sidewalks, new curbs, new sewer grades, everything," Blank said.

Blank says the Fund for Warren's Future would focus on bringing economic development to that region.

"It will really be a beautiful stretch of road all the way from downtown out to the city limits, and we think that's a perfect opportunity to leverage that investment by making opportunities for growth obvious to people," Blank said.