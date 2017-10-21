Champion’s Wagner out as head football coach? - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion’s Wagner out as head football coach?

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

It appears Nick Wagner is no longer the head football coach at  Champion.

Several sources tell 21 Sports Wagner resigned earlier this week. 

The Flashes were winless this season and Wagner was not on the sidelines in their 38-0 loss to Lakeview Friday.

Wagner was in his second season and had an overall record of 4-14. 

Multiple calls to several Champion school administrators have not been returned.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 Sports for more information as it becomes available. 

