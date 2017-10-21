Weymiller carries Northern Iowa past Youngstown State 19-14

Marcus Weymiller ran for 132 yards with two touchdowns on 29 carries and Northern Iowa held off Youngstown State 19-14 on Saturday.More >>
It appears Nick Wagner is no longer the head football coach at Champion.More >>
Former Ohio State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence at a sobriety checkpoint in Columbus.More >>
LeBron James had 24 points and eight assists, and Kyle Korver hit three straight 3s in a decisive third-quarter run to help the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-97 on Friday night.More >>
Conor Sheary scored a power-play goal with 2:53 left to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.More >>
High school football scores from Friday, October 20. 2017.More >>
Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell has been fined $57,735 by the NFL for two hits he made in the Steelers' win last Sunday over Kansas City.More >>
The Boardman boys' golf team is in fourth place (318) tied with Lakota East and 31 shots off the lead after the first day of the Division I State Tournament.More >>
