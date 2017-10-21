Weymiller carries Northern Iowa past Youngstown State 19-14

CEDER FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Marcus Weymiller ran for 132 yards with two touchdowns on 29 carries and Northern Iowa held off Youngstown State 19-14 on Saturday.

Weymiller scored from a yard out to give the Panthers (4-3, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) a 10-0 lead with 11:31 left in the first half.

The Penguins (3-4, 1-3) cut the lead to 10-7 at 5:48 in the second quarter on a Nathan Mays 41-yard scoring strike to Damoun Patterson. But the Panthers put together a nine-play, 79-yard drive that ended with Weymiller's 6-yard TD run to take a 16-7 lead into halftime.

Sam Drysdale's second field goal of the game - a 28-yarder - stretched the Northern Iowa lead to 19-7.

Youngstown State didn't score again until Ricky Davis hit Alvin Bailey for a 15-yard score with 1:23 left.

The Panthers piled up 181 yards on the ground, while holding the Penguins to 47.

Mays finished with 175 yards on 14-of-20 passing. Davis, an all-purpose back, hit 5 of 9 passes for 83 yards and carried seven times for 28 yards.

