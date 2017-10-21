Austintown recovery center issues statement after being searched by Feds

A drug recovery center in Austintown released an official statement on Saturday after being searched by the FBI and other government agencies on October 18.

Braking Point Recovery Center received a notice of suspension of payments from the Ohio Department of Medicaid on Friday morning. It said a "credible allegation of fraud exists based on evidence that the company is allowing a physician to dispense Suboxone without the proper authorization from the Drug Enforcement Administration."

The notice prohibits Braking Point from providing their services to Medicaid customers.

The company said more than 180 of the patients it currently sees are on Medicaid.

Braking Point said they want to comply with all of the requirements of the suspension they were issued by the Ohio Department of Medicaid, but doing so will have a "devastating impact."

The center said not treating its Medicaid patients will make relapse for those individuals "extremely possible."

Braking Point's statement said the facility "merely wishes to continue providing necessary services to its clients," regardless if the person can pay for the service or not.

The center says the incidents were "unknowing and inadvertent" and that they took "immediate measures to remedy the situation."

In the statement, Braking Point said it hopes and intends to work through this incident in the administrative appeal process so that it can continue providing services for those affected by the opioid crisis.

The full statement can be viewed below: