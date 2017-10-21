Road opened after rollover crash in Boardman

An upcoming memoir from Sen. John McCain has taken on new meaning since he first agreed to write it.More >>
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
Police have identified the officer killed after a shooting in Girard Saturday night.More >>
Troopers tell 21 News the westbound lane of Market Street at 224 is shut down after a rollover crash. At least one person was taken to the hospital, according to troopers. This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available.More >>
Battalion Chief Russo of Youngstown Fire Department died after a crash on State Route 45 and North Bend Road in Saybrook Township on Friday afternoon.More >>
A drug recovery center in Austintown released an official statement on Saturday after being searched by the FBI and other government agencies on October 18.More >>
A liberal think tank with ties to Democrat Ted Strickland is recognizing the former Ohio governor's accomplishments in public service at its annual fundraiser.More >>
Police say suspects in a rental truck drove through the front entrance of a Louis Vuitton store in Columbus and carried off about $150,000 worth of designer merchandise.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were coming to visit his newborn infant.More >>
A Pennsylvania judge has dismissed the most serious criminal charge against a woman who authorities say overdosed while pregnant.More >>
A sheriff's office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.More >>
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of a toddler to whom she gave the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and left alone to shop and to meet a friend at the movies.More >>
Philadelphia police were investigating two separate shootings that left one teen dead and another critically wounded.More >>
A man who was turned down by Penn State for rental space to hold an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer is suing the university.More >>
Police say an elementary school teacher was hit in the face with a brick and dragged from her car in Pittsburgh after a dispute with the parents of one of her students.More >>
Police have filed new and unrelated rape charges against the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead earlier this month in her off-campus home.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in a southern Ohio city.More >>
