Road opened after rollover crash in Boardman

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Troopers tell 21 News the westbound lane of Market Street at 224 has reopened after a rollover crash Saturday night aroun 11 p.m.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, according to troopers.

A witness on the scene says at least four cars were involved in the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available. 

