A mild day for Sunday but rain is on the way

Another beautiful day is on the way for Saturday! Expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday Night will feature partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 50s.

Rain is on the way for Monday mainly in the mid to late afternoon and evening. Rain will become steady overnight but then gradually break up towards daybreak Tuesday.

Scattered showers will be the call the second half of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cooler air moves in after the rain, but highs rebound back to the low 60s by the weekend.