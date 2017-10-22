A mild day for Sunday but rain is on the way - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A mild day for Sunday but rain is on the way

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect

Another beautiful day is on the way for Saturday! Expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday Night will feature partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 50s. 

Rain is on the way for Monday mainly in the mid to late afternoon and evening. Rain will become steady overnight but then gradually break up towards daybreak Tuesday. 

Scattered showers will be the call the second half of Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Cooler air moves in after the rain, but highs rebound back to the low 60s by the weekend. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms