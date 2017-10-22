Runners rush to the finish line at the 43rd annual Peace Race

Runners from all walks of life lined the streets of Youngstown to take their chances on a course full of twists and turns through city streets and park trail ways.

"It's kind of like the best of both worlds between road racing and trail racing. You get the comfort and ease of the road but you get good trail views, Mill Creek Park is obviously very beautiful," says Eric Rueschman from Akron.

So what makes the race so popular? Some say it's the course, others the traditions that go along with it.

"The fact that it's got so much tradition. I mean, we are seeing so many people that are the second generation; their parents ran it and now we are getting the children to run in it also," says Vice President for the race Mark Sorentino.

The male winner was Ezekiel Kosger from Nigeria and finished in just over 30 minutes, the female winner was Mary Wangui from Kenya. Both winners say they were excited to run the course and experience the city of Youngstown. A full list of results can be found by following this link: http://peacerace.org/results.php