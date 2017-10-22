H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/21/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boys' Soccer Tournament 

Poland 1 Hubbard 0 

Lake 2 Fitch 3 

Canfield 3 Jackson 4

Mooney 0 Howland 5 

Lakeview 5 Girard 1

South Range 5 West Branch 1

Mineral Ridge 5 Warren JFK 1 

Champion 4 Newbury 1

Maplewood 2 Badger 1  / Double OT

Volleyball Tournament 

Jefferson 1 Hubbard 3 

Ursuline 0 Mooney 3

Lake Catholic 3 Lakeview 0 

Canfield 3 Lake 1

Salem 3 East Palestine 0 

Cardinal 3 LaBrae 0 

Southern Local 3 Lisbon 0 

Wellsville 3 Western Reserve 0 

