Demolition to begin at site of new downtown Warren eatery

Emergency managers and the National Weather Service are surveying damage from an overnight line of severe storms that spawned as many as four tornadoes in southwest Oklahoma that tore off part of a casino roof and...More >>
A letter written by one of the Titanic's passengers a day before the ship sank has sold for 126,000 pounds ($166,000) at an auction in England.More >>
The tragic incident that claimed the life of Girard Officer Justin Leo, began around 10 on Sunday night.More >>
Police have identified the officer killed after a shooting in Girard Saturday night.More >>
A Facebook group called Girard Website has thousands of members pouring out support for Officer Leo.More >>
A Democratic state senator from Cincinnati has introduced a bill in the Ohio Legislature to ban the manufacture, sale and possession of a gun accessory called a bump stock used by a gunman to kill 58 people during...More >>
An associate and organizer of campus tours for white nationalist Richard Spencer is suing Ohio State University after school officials refused to rent campus space for Spencer to speak.More >>
Authorities say an 87-year-old Ohio man has been killed after driving into the path of an SUV while cutting grass on a riding lawn mower.More >>
Authorities say a man has been critically wounded after being accidentally shot by a fellow squirrel hunter.More >>
The astronaut who spent a U.S. record-breaking year in space will launch the Cincinnati Museum Center's fall lecture series.More >>
Police say a man has been arrested in southwest Ohio after stealing an ambulance with a patient and a medic in the back.More >>
Police say a toddler was critically injured in a shooting in a north Philadelphia home.More >>
Police say suspects in a rental truck drove through the front entrance of a Louis Vuitton store in Columbus and carried off about $150,000 worth of designer merchandise.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were coming to visit his newborn infant.More >>
A Pennsylvania judge has dismissed the most serious criminal charge against a woman who authorities say overdosed while pregnant.More >>
A sheriff's office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.More >>
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of a toddler to whom she gave the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and left alone to shop and to meet a friend at the movies.More >>
