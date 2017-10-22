Demolition to begin at site of new downtown Warren eatery

Demolition is expected to begin next week at the site of another new business coming to downtown Warren.

Developer Mark Marvin from the Downtown Development Group tells 21 News a new pub-style restaurant from Florida is preparing to move into the old Radio building at 124 North Park Avenue. He says the business has submitted its letter of intent to open in that location.

It's just the latest project he's preparing announce, with more involving the Peninsula area on the way.

The upcoming additions to the downtown Warren area go along with Marvin's overall mission to reinvigorate the downtown area.

Earlier this year 21 News took viewers on an exclusive tour of his newly remodeled condos overlooking Warren's Courthouse Square.

Marvin says he's working on renovating more condos that could be complete within the coming months.

Follow 21 News as we continue to report on the latest developments.