Youngstown's mayor reflects on city's progress and time in office

The city of Youngstown is preparing for a change in leadership.

As work continues to transform the downtown into an entertainment district, revitalization efforts are showing no signs of slowing down under the current guidance of Mayor John McNally.

In just a few weeks voters will decide on McNally's successor.

McNally joined WFMJ Weekend Today's Press Pass to reflect on his time in office and the economic progress in the downtown region.

He sees the latest new restaurant announcements and the infusion of funding for a sewer project near the amphitheater construction site as more signs that the city is seeing a resurgence.

"We've had a lot of great things happen in downtown in the past three and a half years, but they're a result of a lot of decisions people made before us," McNally said. "We've just built on them and I expect the next mayor to do the same."

McNally also credits past city administrations for helping Youngstown get to this point. While he wouldn't give himself a grade on his job performance, he did list off a handful of goals that he set out to achieve including crime reduction and infrastructure improvements.

He's looking forward to the progress downtown, including the new Double Tree hotel at the Stambaugh Building. McNally says a letter of occupancy should be filed by the end of the year with an expected grand opening in late February, early March of next year.

As for his plans for the future, McNally says he doesn't have another job lined up yet. Right now, he's preparing to explore where his career could take him next.

A couple of months ago McNally said he and city leaders were talking about reductions in overtime at the fire department and at that time, he said, city council indicated they wanted to take a look at the budget near the end of this year.

He said the city is facing budget constraints into 2018 that will likely need to result in cuts and possibly layoffs.

"It's certainly a possibility it could happen," he said. "We'll finish this year with a balanced budget. Next year's council and next year's mayor can then really start to look at things and determine where the cuts might have to be made," McNally said.

