Fallen Girard officer honored at vigil

About 1,000 people gathered at Girard High School Stadium to remember officer Justin Leo.

Police officer Justin Leo lost his life in the line of duty.

"He would always make you smile when he came in, he was always funny," stated Marci Plant, Co- organizer of the candlelight vigil. "He loved the kids, he was at every football game whether he was on duty or off duty, he coached basketball".

The 31 year- old was shot answering a domestic violence call at 408 Indiana Avenue Saturday evening.

His good friend from school days, said Justin loved helping others, and loved his brothes in blue.

"He graduated towards the top of his class," stated Matthew Watts. " He really could have done anyting he wanted to and what he wanted to is serve this community".

During the candelight vigil Girard's police Chief and officers walked onto the field, bringing Justin Leo's mom and dad to show them the outpouring of love for thier son.

"We hope and pray you find comfort in the fact your son was so loved by this community," said Girard Mayor James Melfi.

A Facebook group called Girard Website helped to get the word out about the vigil that started at 7.

A prayer service will be held on Tuesday at St. Rose Church at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will also be held at St. Rose Church later in the week.

The church is located at 48 Main Street Girard, OH.

The community is also making and selling stickers of police badges with Officer Leo's badge number. Sources say Leo's fellow officers will receive a sticker for their cruisers.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.