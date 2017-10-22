Nine District 10 football teams prepare for football playoffs

Ryan Succop's fourth field goal - a 47-yarder with 1:55 left in overtime - extended his NFL record for makes inside 50 yards to 55 straight and sent the Tennessee Titans to an ugly 12-9 win on Sunday over the...More >>
Ryan Succop's fourth field goal - a 47-yarder with 1:55 left in overtime - extended his NFL record for makes inside 50 yards to 55 straight and sent the Tennessee Titans to an ugly 12-9 win on Sunday over the winless...More >>
It appears the New York Mets have settled on their choice for a manager.More >>
It appears the New York Mets have settled on their choice for a manager.More >>
Browns Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Thomas missed the first play of his NFL career with an injured left triceps.More >>
Browns Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Thomas missed the first play of his NFL career with an injured left triceps.More >>
Nine football teams from Mercer County in District 10 are preparing for the playoffs which begin later this week.More >>
Nine football teams from Mercer County in District 10 are preparing for the playoffs which begin later this week.More >>
Each week during the regular high school football season, you will be voting for the Taco Bell Player of the Week!More >>
Each week during the regular high school football season, you will be voting for the Taco Bell Player of the Week!More >>
Logan Woodside tossed five touchdown passes and Toledo ran away from Akron 48-21 on Saturday.More >>
Logan Woodside tossed five touchdown passes and Toledo ran away from Akron 48-21 on Saturday.More >>
Nathan Rourke threw two touchdown passes to Mason Morgan in a 28-point third quarter and Ohio raced to a 48-3 victory over Kent State on Saturday.More >>
Nathan Rourke threw two touchdown passes to Mason Morgan in a 28-point third quarter and Ohio raced to a 48-3 victory over Kent State on Saturday.More >>
Anze Kopitar broke a tie with 2:14 left with his second goal of the game and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Saturday night to remain the only NHL team unbeaten in regulation.More >>
Anze Kopitar broke a tie with 2:14 left with his second goal of the game and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Saturday night to remain the only NHL team unbeaten in regulation.More >>