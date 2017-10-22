Nine District 10 football teams prepare for football playoffs

Nine football teams from Mercer County in District 10 are preparing for the playoffs which begin later this week.

Here are the first round matchups.

CLASS 1A

Farrell - First round bye

Thursday, October 26

West Middlesex vs. Cochranton | 7:00 pm | Wilmington High School

Thursday, November 2

Farrell vs. winner of West Middlesex/Cochranton | Time and location TBA



CLASS 2A

Friday, November 3

Seneca vs. Sharpsville | Time and location TBA

Greenville vs Northwestern | Time and location TBA

Wilmington vs Maplewood | Time and location TBA

Iroquois vs Reynolds | | Time and location TBA

CLASS 3A

Saturday, October 28

Sharon - First round bye

Hickory vs Corry | 7:00 pm | Greenville High School

Saturday, November 4

Sharon vs. winner of Harbor Creek/Slippery Rock Time and location TBA



CLASS 5A

Saturday, November 4

Grove City vs. Ft. LeBoeuf | Time and location TBA