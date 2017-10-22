Nine District 10 football teams prepare for football playoffs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Nine District 10 football teams prepare for football playoffs

ERIE, Pa. -

Nine football teams from Mercer County in District 10 are preparing for the playoffs which begin later this week.

Here are the first round matchups.

CLASS 1A

Farrell - First round bye

Thursday, October 26

West Middlesex vs. Cochranton | 7:00 pm | Wilmington High School

Thursday, November 2

Farrell vs. winner of West Middlesex/Cochranton  | Time and location TBA
 

CLASS 2A

Friday, November 3

Seneca vs. Sharpsville | Time and location TBA

Greenville vs Northwestern | Time and location TBA

Wilmington vs Maplewood  | Time and location TBA

Iroquois vs Reynolds | | Time and location TBA

CLASS 3A

Saturday, October 28

Sharon - First round bye

Hickory vs Corry | 7:00 pm | Greenville High School

Saturday, November 4

Sharon vs. winner of Harbor Creek/Slippery Rock Time and location TBA


CLASS 5A

Saturday, November 4

 Grove City vs. Ft. LeBoeuf | Time and location TBA

