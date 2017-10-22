A timeline of the Girard Police shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A timeline of the Girard Police shooting

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Officer Justin Leo Officer Justin Leo
GIRARD, Ohio -

The tragic incident that claimed the life of Girard Officer Justin Leo, began around 10 on Saturday night.

Girard police were called to a domestic dispute at an Indiana Avenue home after the suspect's girlfriend says he threatened her and her children.

Sources said the man also expressed how he also wanted to hurt others, right before he pulled a gun and a shot was fired. 

Officer Justin Leo, a five-year-veteran of the Girard Police Department, was shot.

According to a witness who watched the scene unfold, Arron Wayland, says Leo's partner wasted no time coming to his aid. 

"I saw the officer immediately fall. I saw the second officer draw his weapon, shoot into the door, into the house and give the shots fired officer down call," said Wayland.

Authorities say Officer Leo died from his injuries at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown just before midnight.

"I mean, seeing it on TV, movies, social media, you know, that's one thing, but you don't expect to just look out your window and see one of your own local law enforcement officers just get gunned down for no reason," said Wayland. 

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification is investigating.

A vigil will be held in honor of Officer Leo on Sunday evening at 6:00 pm at Girard Stadium.

