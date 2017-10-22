Browns tackle Thomas injured, misses first play as pro

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Thomas missed the first play of his NFL career with an injured left triceps.

Thomas had been on the field for 10,363 consecutive snaps before he had to leave in the third quarter Sunday, holding his arm. It wasn't immediately clear how Thomas got hurt. He spent a few minutes being evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline before he jogged to the locker room.

When Thomas was down, several teammates knelt near him and coach Hue Jackson ran onto the field.

Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in 2007, had been virtually indestructible during his 11 seasons with Cleveland. He has played through numerous injuries and his consecutive snaps streak is believed to be the longest in league history. The NFL did not officially track snap counts until 1999.

The 32-year-old Thomas has also started 167 straight games.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.