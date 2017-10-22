Fall temperatures and rain are on the way

After a sunny weekend, clouds will move into the region during the day on Monday. The day begin dry, but rain will arrive in the Valley late in the afternoon, with showers becoming steady for a majority of Monday night.

A few scattered showers will linger on Tuesday morning, especially before 9 AM. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50's, but fall as the day goes on.

The chilly weather will hang around for the next few days with a brief warm up into the mid 60's on Friday before more cool air moves in during the weekend.

Clouds and a slight chance for rain will accompany the weekend cool down.