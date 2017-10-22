East Liverpool ambulance fails to respond to call, woman dies

An East Liverpool woman is dead after an ambulance failed to respond to her call for help.

According to the East Liverpool Police Chief, officers found the woman inside her car on Eleven North on Saturday morning.

Police realized she needed medical attention and called an ambulance for her.

After a few minutes, police were told no ambulance was available to aid her.

Police officers drove the woman to the hospital in their cruiser while administering CPR.

She was then flown to a Pittsburgh hospital where she later died.

The East Liverpool Police Chief said his officers did everything in their power to save her life.