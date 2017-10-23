Cortland man killed in motorcycle crash

A 43-year-old Cortland man died Sunday night after State Troopers say his motorcycle crashed into a truck in Mecca Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the Harley Davidson struck the rear of a dump truck that had just turned onto State Route 88 from Hoagland Blackstub road shortly before 8 pm.

The driver of the motorcycle and his 27-year-old female passenger, whose identities have not been released, were both thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, where he later died.

The passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown for treatment of injuries the patrol describes as severe.

The driver of the dump truck, a 19-year-old from North Bloomfield, was not injured.

The patrol is still investigating.