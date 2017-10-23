Shots fired into Boardman home

Boardman police are investigating a shooting incident in the township.

Police Chief Jack Nichols tells 21 News early Monday that police were on the lookout for a car possibly linked to shots being fired into a home on Simon Road.

The car is a black Chrysler 500 with Nevada license plates possibly headed toward the Canfield area.

Nichols says no one was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.