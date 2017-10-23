Fire spreads through Coitsville home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fire spreads through Coitsville home

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

Firefighters in Coitsville Township are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched after flames were reported at the home on the1600 block of Hubbard-Coitsville Road at around 1 am.

Residents of the home escaped unharmed.

Smoke was so heavy, firefighters temporarily shut down a section of Hubbard-Coitsville Road, just north of McGuffey Road.

