Fire spreads through Coitsville home

Firefighters in Coitsville Township are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched after flames were reported at the home on the1600 block of Hubbard-Coitsville Road at around 1 am.

Residents of the home escaped unharmed.

Smoke was so heavy, firefighters temporarily shut down a section of Hubbard-Coitsville Road, just north of McGuffey Road.