Lawmakers want Austintown bridge dedicated to women veterans

Legislation introduced in Columbus last week would officially designate the bridge on Mahoning Avenue spanning State Route 11 in Austintown the “Women Veterans Bridge.”

Sponsors, State Reps. John Boccieri (D-Poland) and Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown), say they want to provide Mahoning County with a commemorative landmark honoring the occasionally overlooked contributions of female veterans.

The idea for the legislation came from former Disabled American Veterans District 7 Commander Leo Connelly, who approached Rep. Boccieri about the idea a couple weeks ago.

Connolly worked with State Sen. Joe Schiavoni to introduce companion legislation in the Senate as well.

“Women played a significant role in all of our nation’s conflicts and this bridge memorial is one way to mark their contributions,” Rep Boccieri said.

“This bridge naming is a recognition of the women past, present, and future who have dedicated their lives to service for our country,” said Lepore-Hagan.

The bridge would be only the second in the state honoring women veterans.

Boccieri and Lepore-Hagan’s legislation has 13 bipartisan cosponsors and is likely to receive its assignment to the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee this week.