Strike ends at Windham plant

More than 80 members of the United Steelworkers Union have ended a more than three-week long strike at Harbison Walker International in Windham.

The company announced over the weekend that members of USW Local 8565 have ratified a new labor agreement.

The union went on strike October 1 after rejecting a company proposal to replace the previous agreement that expired in mid-September.

The company obtained a court order limiting picketing last week after an employee claimed his arm was struck by a semi tractor-trailer that was leaving the plant while he was picketing.