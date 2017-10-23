Wellsville man injured in ATV crash

A 73-year-old Wellsville man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after state troopers say his all-terrain vehicle was involved in an accident shortly before 4 am Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that Gerald F. Smith was riding the ATV on Bolivar Road in Yellow Creek Township when it ran into a tree that had fallen on the road.

First responders from the Highlandtown Fire Department were called to the scene. They called a medical helicopter that flew Smith to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment of injuries they describe as serious.

The investigation remains under investigation.

