Dry Morning Before Mid-Afternoon Showers

After a beautiful weekend, we're getting some much-needed rain later today...

Showers are likely after 3 PM with the rain becoming steadier and heavier by dinnertime and through tonight. Most folks will pick up between 1/2"-1" by Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers will continue through Wednesday with COOLER air working in. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s early Tuesday before falling through the night. Temperatures will only rebound to the upper 40s mid-week.

Thursday will bring some sunshine and a quick day to dry out before showers are possible by Friday into the weekend.