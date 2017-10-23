Troopers find $320,000 worth of pot on I-80

State Troopers say a car pulled over for improper lane changes on Interstate 80 was carrying $320,000 worth of marijuana.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped the car in Wood County last week and brought in a drug-sniffing dog to help them investigate.

Troopers say they conducted a search of the car after the dog alerted them to the presence of drugs.

They found pot wrapped in plastic.

The driver, Quan Lu, 27, of San Diego, Calif., was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

If convicted, Lu could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.