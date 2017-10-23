Three Valley hospitals getting new names

The new owner for four Valley hospitals is changing the names of three of those hospitals.

The announcement was made Monday by Steward Health Care System which acquired one hospital in Youngstown, two in Warren and one in Sharon from Community Health Care this past year.

Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon will become Sharon Regional Medical Center; Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren will become Trumbull Regional Medical Center; Northside Medical Center in Youngstown will become Northside Regional Medical Center.

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren will retain its name.

Each of the hospitals will receive updated logos and signs over the coming months.

Online listings of the hospitals will be updated through a Steward technology partnership with Yext, a company specializing in search engine marketing and data maintenance.

“This is about much more than just updating hospital titles,” said Josh Putter, Central Division President of Steward Health Care. “It is a reflection of Steward’s commitment to ensure these hospitals continue to serve as a vital resource to patients in every corner of the regions they serve."

Putter says service availability and Steward's physicians' network will grow regionally in Ohio and Pennsylvania meaning better access, higher quality, and more coordinated care for patients.

“Our regional approach will provide area patients greater access to Steward’s life-saving medical technology and world-class direct care services – all in the communities where patients live,” says Putter.

Beginning next year, the hospitals will share a multi-million dollar electronic health record system to coordinate patient healthcare.