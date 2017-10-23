Kinsman cops serving up holiday cheer during fundraiser - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Kinsman cops serving up holiday cheer during fundraiser

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
KINSMAN, Ohio -

Kinsman Township police officers are picking up side jobs on Monday- serving tables. 

The department is mixing things up in the kitchen in hopes of helping local children celebrate Christmas in style this year. 

From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. officers on the department will be working the floor at the Time's Square Restaurant on Main Street in Kinsman attempting to raise money for the annual "Shop with a Cop" program.

The department's Facebook page says that tips collected by the officers will support the program which allows community children to go on a shopping spree during the Christmas season. 

In 2016, the Kinsman Twp. Police Department raised almost $2,000 in order to take kids shopping. 

