2 dead after motorcycle collides with vehicle

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Two people have been killed in a motorcycle crash in Ohio.

State troopers say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 42 in Greene County. Police say the motorcycle was traveling northbound when it collided with a Dodge Charger attempting to turn onto the highway.

Both the male and female motorcycle riders were killed. Police say the driver of the car was not injured, but a passenger inside the car was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed.

