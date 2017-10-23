Pennsylvania woman celebrates 94th birthday by skydiving - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania woman celebrates 94th birthday by skydiving

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her 94th birthday by going skydiving along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

Williamsport resident Eila Campbell says she figured she might not "make it for another year" at her age, so she took the 10,000-foot (3,048-meter) plunge on Sunday at Hazleton Regional Airport.

Granddaughter Sara Schuelke and great-granddaughter Jess Fox also jumped. Each woman jumped separately but in tandem with an instructor.

Campbell described the free fall as "kind of a wow" and says she'd skydive again.

The owner of Above the Poconos Skydives says he's never seen anyone as old as Campbell jump.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
