FAA: Wind blows hot air balloon onto Pennsylvania steeple

BOBTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration says it appears wind blew a hot air balloon onto a Pennsylvania church steeple after the balloon had safely landed nearby.

The balloon had been participating in a Balloons Over Morgantown event in West Virginia, about 14 miles away, when it landed in the Bobtown section of Dunkard Township about 9 a.m. Saturday.

FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says the agency has not classified it as a crash because the balloon had landed before it was driven toward the St. Ignatius Catholic Church steeple.

Emergency responders posted pictures of the red balloon draped over the steeple on the Bobtown & Dunkard Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

No injuries were reported.

Crews used a cherry picker to lift the deflated balloon from the steeple.

